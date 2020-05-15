Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Her Quarantine Imprinted Along With Hubby Saif Ali Khan and Little Taimur Ali Khan (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with a brand new post on her Instagram. The Heroine actress who is new to the photo-video sharing app makes sure to keep her fans entertained by sharing atleast one post per day. Well, yesterday, we saw how she revealed the secret behind her flawless skin and well her latest IG update is indeed colourful. As the actress this time shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan holding a large piece of cloth which has hand imprints for SAK, KKK and TAK. Yep, looks like the Kapoor trio were busy on Friday spreading hope and faith via the art. Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic).

Kareena took to Insta and shared two pictures in which the first one sees Saif giving a peek-a-boo of his bearded face while grabbing the hand imprinted cloth and posing for the lenses. In picture two, we get to see the quarantine imprints from a closer angle. 'Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith,' Bebo captioned the image. Must say, this #InHousePicasso series by Kareena is really fun and this one is the best among all of them. Saif Ali Khan Pulls A Sleeping Beauty on Chattering Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bebo Can't Stop Smiling (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

Well, we are loving how Kareena and Saif are having fun amid the lockdown and also making Taimur indulge in activities that count. Also, Bebo's latest post should be taken as an inspiration on how productive family time is very important during the outbreak. Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium and has Laal Singh Chadha as well as Takht in her kitty. Stay tuned!