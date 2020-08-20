Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced her trip to a beach. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie clicked at the time when she had gone to a beach. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taking a Walk on the Wild Side With All Chicness and Charm!

"Reality called, so I hung up," she wrote in the caption and expressed her desire to revisit a beach with the hashtag, "#TakeMeBackToTheBeach."

The picture features the 39-year-old actor slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Beach Selfie Below

View this post on Instagram Reality called, so I hung up 🤣🤷🏻‍♀️ #TakeMeBackToTheBeach A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 19, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

Last week, the 'Good Newwz' actor had announced that she is expecting a second child with her star husband Saif Ali Khan.