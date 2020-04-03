Karisma Kapoor Donates For PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund to Battle COVID-19

Karisma Kapoor at Karan Johar's residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday announced that she, along with children, Samaira and Kiaan, has extended financial support to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. The actor took to Instagram to share the update and also urged her followers and others to at least make a small contribution to help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak."Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM CARES Fund and The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top.

A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit... for our country, for humanity," read a post by 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor. However, the amount of donation was not revealed in the post. The 'Judwaa' actor has joined her sister Kareena Kapoor who, on Thursday, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, pledged her support to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Donate $100,000 to Women Doing Their Bit in the Health Crisis.

The sisters have joined celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal who have extended support to the PM CARES Fund as well.