Kartik Aaryan Blushes As Crowd Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Bhabhi' But The Actress Is Not Amused (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's love story made a lot of headlines since the day the actress confessed she had a crush on him on national television. They shot Love Aaj Kal after that and rumours became stronger. And then suddenly they broke up. They blamed it on busy work schedules, as per reports. But fans of Sartik are convinced there's more than meets the eye. So when recently, they were promoting Love Aaj Kal outdoors, the crowd started cheering for Sara calling her Bhabhi. Kartik looked supremely happy to hear that. His grin spread from ear to ear. He was clearly enjoying the moment but Sara wasn't. Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Intimate Scenes in the Film Get Chopped up by Censor Board

Sara looked completely unamused. In fact, she did even react to the cheers at all. She looked at the source of the commotion and then looked away.

Sometimes we wonder if Kartik has done something to put off Sara in any way. That's because earlier too in another video she seemed slightly rude to him when he was escorting her to her car. Sara has already asked people not to take what she said on Koffee With Karan seriously. What's wrong, guys?