As his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on Friday, Kartik Aaryan, who replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy, compared the 'Guru' actress Aishawarya Rai Bachchan to American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande. Kartik was speaking with YouTuber and comic artiste Tanmay Bhat during the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he was shown a picture of Aishwarya Rai with her hair tied up in a high ponytail. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s Horror Comedy Is a Winner As Per Critics!

Looking at the picture Tanmay said, "Oh right, she does look like Ariana Grande," to which, Kartik replied, "Rather, Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai." The video since then has gone viral with a lot people sharing the clip across the platform. People took to the comments section of the video and supported Kartik's line of thought. One social media user wrote, "Totally yes!! And though I like Ariana, she can't be compared to Goddess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That's Neither Amuses Nor Scares!

Check Out The Video Below:

I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/LD2zFtLaAt — Aishwarya as Nandini(PonniyinSelvan)'ll b Historic (@badass_aishfan) May 11, 2022

Another user shared the clip of the interview and said, "I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya." Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently at the French Riviera town along with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who is a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now, marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet recently where she was seen dressed in a black-floral gown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).