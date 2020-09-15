Actor Kartik Aaryan indulged in a midnight workout session as he was busy doing nothing all day. In a sweaty selfie Kartik shared on Instagram, the actor is seen sporting a grey vest. "Midnight workout. Was so busy doing nothing in the day," he captioned the image. Recently, Kartik posted a funny message, demanding to know who the first person was to eat a bat. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers To Restructure The Film’s Set Before Resuming Shoot With Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani

His reference was to the belief in certain sections that the coronavirus spread because a human may have come in contact with an infected bat, probably consuming it.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Midnight workout 🏋️‍♂️ Was so busy doing nothing in the day A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

"Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya," Kartik wrote as caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue in the superhit film, "Deewar".Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

