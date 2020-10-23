Budding actor Ritwik Bhowmik is back in the music video of a new song by Papon, after garnering pan-India recognition for his starring role in the web series Bandish Bandits earlier this year. Titled "Khidki", the song aims to bring back old-school romance with a new age twist and also stars Ashnoor Kaur. "Khidki" is written and composed by Amarabha Banerjee. "‘Khidki' is a sweet song that is relatable to anyone who believes in love at first sight," said Papon, describing the song. Siyaahii Music Video: Papon, Shashaa Tirupati’s Feelingful Song Will Make You Embrace Love

The video captures the friendship and love between a couple who try overcoming language barriers. "Growing up in a family of art enthusiasts, music has been a constant in my life. I'm fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to lend my presence to good music. 'Khidki' is a song that brings back the simplicity of old school romance with a very interesting new age twist of storytelling. The jitters and anticipation of first love are captured very beautifully," Ritwik said.

Watch Khidki Music Video Below:

Ashnoor feels the "song is such that you simply get lost in its melody when you listen to it". "I was bowled over when I heard the first scratch in Papon sir's voice, I love his soothing songs! The experience of emoting on camera without lip syncing a song was very fulfilling. It was a very different performance and it has been overwhelming to represent the differently-abled community! If two people are in love, then words become unnecessary and that's exactly what 'Khidki' showcases," Ashnoor said.

