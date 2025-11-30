In a shocking turn of events just days before the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, popular contestant Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the show following an act of physical violence during the Ticket-To-Finale task. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Schools Ashnoor Kaur for Intentionally Hurting Tanya Mittal.

Salman Khan Evicts Ashnoor Kaur for Hitting Tanya Mittal

The incident occurred when Ashnoor, in the heat of the moment, allegedly hit fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. The dramatic moment led to her immediate eviction, which was officially announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan addressed the confrontation on stage, making it clear that such behaviour was unacceptable in the Bigg Boss house. He firmly told her, “Ashnoor, hitting someone or hurting someone is not cool in the Bigg Boss house.”

Ashnoor Kaur Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Ashnoor, visibly shaken, tried to defend herself by saying, “I didn’t have a genuine intention to hurt Tanya. She just got hurt.” However, Salman wasn’t convinced. Showing her the task footage, he said, “Her aggression was so high that she deliberately turned the wooden plank towards Tanya Mittal with all her force. It was very obvious that it was intentional and in anger.” Despite her repeated apologies, the show’s makers confirmed her eviction on the grounds of physical violence, following the show’s strict no-violence policy. An emotional Ashnoor broke down after the announcement, saying she never meant to harm Tanya and didn’t want to leave the show this way. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Madhuri Dixit Graces Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Excited Fans React ‘Prem and Nisha Forever!’ (Watch Video)

Ashnoor Kaur’s Eviction Shakes Up ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Finale Race

Throughout her journey, Ashnoor was often seen as a strong player, though many believed her gameplay was influenced by former contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who was evicted earlier this season. During Family Week, her father had encouraged her to stand up for herself, especially against body-shaming remarks made by Tanya and former housemates Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand. With Ashnoor now out of the house, the final race for the trophy continues between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Shehbaaz Badesha making the finale week more unpredictable than ever.

