In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, anticipation is high as the show gears up for more spice and drama. The third episode is set to feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, creating quite a buzz. A recent promo showcases host Karan Johar delving into their dating lives, prompting queries about Sara's link to Shubman. With a witty response, Sara deflects the assumption, stating that everyone has the wrong impression. Ananya also addresses alleged relationship rumors involving Aditya Roy Kapur. The teaser has piqued curiosity, hinting at a candid and intriguing exchange as the show progresses, promising engaging conversations. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Dharmendra Steals the Limelight On Karan Johar's Show; Leaves Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Emotional With His Message!

Watch Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)