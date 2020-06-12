Kriti Sanon Never Thought She Would Enjoy Cooking So Much

The Lockdown has helped many celebrities hone their culinary skills, so much so that actress Kriti Sanon now enjoys cooking! Kriti took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the dishes she has cooked on Friday. Her spread includes chicken in mushroom sauce and prawn curry. Amid the lockdown Kriti has also been exploring her baking acumen, even as her sister Nupur Sanon tried her hand at hairstyling. Nupur recently gave Kriti a haircut. Kriti Sanon Is Ethnic Chic Galore in This Throwback Diwali 2017 Picture!

Kriti has also tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem based on domestic violence, and had urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners. The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama "Panipat", will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled "Mimi". Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar or Janhvi Kapoor – Who Should Star in Barkha Dutt’s Biopic? Check Out the Journalist’s Reply to Kartik Aaryan’s Question (Watch Video)

Kriti Sanon Bakes Multigrain Chocolate Babka

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

