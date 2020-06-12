A natural on-screen exuberance complemented by a heady fashion extravaganza off-screen - Kriti Sanon regales and how! An industry outsider, a quintessential girl-next-door, Kriti has fared better with each film and quickly gained the tag of being a millennial style icon. A massive following of 32.5 million on Instagram speaks volumes of her reach, charm and spunk. Her tall, lithe frame and affable nature are all an added charm as Kriti Sanon dabbles it all with a natural flair for elegance. A throwback vibe from the Diwali festivities of 2017 caught our attention. Dripping elegance in a blush pink ensemble, Kriti's infectious festive streak is minimal chic at its best.

Styled by her go-to fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti has mastered the subtle art of snowballing homegrown and luxe international brands well into a versatile fashion arsenal. Here is a closer look at her style. Kriti Sanon’s Sunset Hues Story From Dusk to Dawn Is What You Need to See RIGHT NOW!

Kriti Sanon - Blush Pink Chic

An embellished blush pink and ivory Anarkali kurta with a dupatta from Faabiana, chandbalis and side-parted clipped wavy hair. A subtle glam of heavily lined eyes, nude pink lips and mildly blushed cheeks completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

Kriti Sanon in Faabiana for Diwali 2017 festivities (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that narrates the life of a surrogate mother and is scheduled for a release in 2020.

