Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar or Janhvi Kapoor - Who Should Star in Barkha Dutt's Biopic? Check Out the Journalist's Reply to Kartik Aaryan's Question (Watch Video)

Coronavirus lockdown in India is finally set to unlock slowly after nearly two months. With everyone quarantined at home amid this crisis, there have been different ways how people have dealt with this situation. Many have made the most of this time to acquire some new skills and celebs particularly have taken interesting tasks while at home. Actor Kartik Aaryan made sure to make the most of this quarantine time and started his web show, Koki Poochega. On the show, the actor has hosted interviews of interesting people who have been making a difference amid this COVID-19 time and his recent guest was journalist Barkha Dutt. Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's Social Media 'Shenanigans' Continue With the Actress' Cannes Throwback Video.

Dutt has been on the road, reporting stories from across cities in India amid this crisis and her inspiring work has certainly been impressive. In this interview, Kartik discussed some important issues surrounding the coronavirus crisis such as the state of migrant workers among others. On a lighter note though, the actor quizzed Barkha on picking an actress from a list he provided to essay her role if a biopic was to be made. Kartik asked Dutt to choose an actress from among Alia, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor for her biopic. The famed journalist replied saying, "Out of the people you named I think I’d pick Alia. I think she’s a fabulous actor, and the versatility that she has is unparalleled.” We have to say, we do find her choice apt. There's no doubt that Alia could be a great fit for this role. Kartik Aaryan: I Want to Marry a Girl Like Deepika Padukone Who Shows Off Her Husband Proudly.

Check Out Kartik's Conversation With Barkha Dutt Here:

Recently, another video of Kartik's series, Koki Poochega went viral and it was the one where the actor spoke about nepotism. The actor was seen cracking a funny line in the video where he says, "I hate nepotism" whilst responding to his sister.