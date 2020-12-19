On December 9, Kriti Sanon had shared a post on social and confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She had stated that she is doing fine and following the guidelines shared by BMC officials and her doctor. The actress has now revealed that she has been tested negative for COVID-19 and has thanked the BMC officials and the medical team for all the assistance. She has also thanked all her well-wishers for the warm wishes. Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actress Issues Statement to Give Health Update.

“Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love,” said Kriti Sanon. Take a look at her post below: Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Returning From Chandigarh: Reports.

Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reports of Kriti Sanon testing positive for COVID-19 had hit the internet after the actress had returned to Mumbai post wrapping up the shoot of her film with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh. There are several other actors from Bollywood and other industries who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, it was Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but both of them have recovered and have resumed the shooting of their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

