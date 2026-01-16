Mumbai, January 16: Following the conclusion of polling across 227 wards on Thursday, January 15, the focus turns to the high-stakes counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Official counting for the BMC elections results 2026 begins at 10:00 AM today, January 16. With a majority mark of 114 required to control India’s richest civic body, initial trends are expected to surface within the first two hours of counting. Stay here to catch instant live news updates on the BMC elections 2026 results, initial trends and ward-wise list of winners from Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and other parties.

Those who want to track the BMC election result can access real-time, ward-wise updates and detailed data on winning candidates and vote margins through the Maharashtra SEC's official website mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results Live News Updates.

Mumbai BMC Election 2026 Result: The Counting Process

In a departure from previous years, the counting process will be conducted in a phased, systematic manner. Each of the 23 Returning Officers (ROs) has been assigned approximately 10 wards. Officials have indicated that only two constituencies per RO will be counted at a time to ensure transparency. This "batch-counting" approach means that while early trends for specific wards like Colaba, Worli, or Andheri may emerge by noon, final declarations for all 227 seats may extend into the late evening. BMC Election Result 2026 Live Streaming in Marathi on ABP Majha.

High-Stakes Political Contest

The 2026 election is being viewed as a defining test for Mumbai’s political landscape. It marks the first BMC poll since the 2022 split of the Shiv Sena, pitting the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Shiv Sena UBT and Congress). Exit polls released on Thursday evening have projected a competitive race, with some suggesting a "Mahayuti sweep," though the actual ward-level battles, particularly in the Marathi-heartland belts, remain closely contested.

Security Measures for BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel at counting centers and sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents during victory celebrations. Authorities have also implemented traffic diversions around the 23 counting venues to facilitate the smooth movement of election staff and security convoys.