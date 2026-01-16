Out of 227 wards, the BJP-led Mahayuti is leading in 83 wards, according to latest numbers. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance is on second position with lead in 59 wards. The Congress is ahead in 11 wards.
Party
Seats (Leading)
BJP
63
Shiv Sena (Shinde)
20
Shiv Sena (UBT)
52
MNS
7
Congress
11
NCP (Ajit Pawar)
0
NCP (Sharad Pawar)
0
The BJP-led Mahayuti has now extended its lead to 46 wards of the BMC. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance has also got lead in 27 wards. To rule the 227-seat Mumbai civic body, a majority mark of 114 is required.
Party
Seats (Leading)
BJP
34
Shiv Sena (Shinde)
12
Shiv Sena (UBT)
19
MNS
8
Congress
5
NCP (Ajit Pawar)
0
NCP (Sharad Pawar)
0
The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Mahayuti is leading in 25 wards of the BMC, according to latest trends. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS bloc is ahead in 16 wards. In 4 wards, Congress candidates have secured lead. Stay with us to catch instant live news updates on the BMC election results.
Party
Seats (Leading)
BJP
14
Shiv Sena (Shinde)
11
Shiv Sena (UBT)
9
MNS
7
Congress
4
NCP (Ajit Pawar)
1
NCP (Sharad Pawar)
0
The numbers are changing constantly. After the first hour of counting of votes, the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) has secured its lead in 30 out of 227 wards of the Mumbai BMC. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS bloc is currently ahead in 12 wards, while the Congress is leading in 4.
Party
Seats (Leading)
BJP
15
Shiv Sena (Shinde)
15
Shiv Sena (UBT)
8
MNS
4
Congress
4
NCP (Ajit Pawar)
0
NCP (Sharad Pawar)
0
The BJP-led Mahayuti and the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS bloc have secured lead in 25 wards each in Mumbai. The BMC has 227 wards and a majority mark of 114 is required to control India’s richest civic body. In at least 5 wards, Congress candidates are leading.
The BJP-led Mahayuti has taken early lead in 23 wards in Mumbai. The alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS has also secured lead in 10 wards. The counting of votes for the BMC election results 2026 continues.
The counting of votes for the high-stakes BMC elections 2026 results has begun in Mumbai. The EC authorities is counting votes at 23 locations. Initial trends are expected by 11 AM. Stay here with us to catch instant live news updates on the BMC election results 2026.
Mumbai, January 16: Following the conclusion of polling across 227 wards on Thursday, January 15, the focus turns to the high-stakes counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Official counting for the BMC elections results 2026 begins at 10:00 AM today, January 16. With a majority mark of 114 required to control India’s richest civic body, initial trends are expected to surface within the first two hours of counting. Stay here to catch instant live news updates on the BMC elections 2026 results, initial trends and ward-wise list of winners from Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and other parties.
Those who want to track the BMC election result can access real-time, ward-wise updates and detailed data on winning candidates and vote margins through the Maharashtra SEC's official website mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results Live News Updates.
Mumbai BMC Election 2026 Result: The Counting Process
In a departure from previous years, the counting process will be conducted in a phased, systematic manner. Each of the 23 Returning Officers (ROs) has been assigned approximately 10 wards. Officials have indicated that only two constituencies per RO will be counted at a time to ensure transparency. This "batch-counting" approach means that while early trends for specific wards like Colaba, Worli, or Andheri may emerge by noon, final declarations for all 227 seats may extend into the late evening. BMC Election Result 2026 Live Streaming in Marathi on ABP Majha.
High-Stakes Political Contest
The 2026 election is being viewed as a defining test for Mumbai’s political landscape. It marks the first BMC poll since the 2022 split of the Shiv Sena, pitting the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Shiv Sena UBT and Congress). Exit polls released on Thursday evening have projected a competitive race, with some suggesting a "Mahayuti sweep," though the actual ward-level battles, particularly in the Marathi-heartland belts, remain closely contested.
Security Measures for BMC Elections 2026
Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel at counting centers and sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents during victory celebrations. Authorities have also implemented traffic diversions around the 23 counting venues to facilitate the smooth movement of election staff and security convoys.