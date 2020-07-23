Kunal Kemmu is all set for the release of his upcoming film Lootcase on Disney+ Hotstar and from the trailer, it sure seemed like the film is going to be a fun ride. A new song from the film has now been released by makers and it's q nice breezy number. The song "Laal Rang Ki Peti" features Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal. The song features Kunal's character dancing and romancing with a red suitcase that is full of cash. The actor is seen dancing with joy looking at the currency notes. The song "Laal Rang Ki Peti" is very much about this bag. Lootcase Trailer: Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal's Comedy Film Assures You an Entertaining Ride (Watch Video).

The song shows us Kunal's character doing everything he always wanted to do considering he now has chanced up a bag full of cash. From going to Five-star restaurants for a meal to shopping, we his character do everything in this song. The track has been composed by Amar Mangrulkar and sung by Vivek Hariharan. The breezy track goes well with the theme of the film. Here’s How Rasika Dugal Would React on Getting a Bag Full of Rs 2 Thousand Rupee Notes in Real-Life.

Check Out the Song Video Here:

The song video is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. Lootcase has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. The film is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

