"Let's Smash Patriarchy" that was the statement written on Rhea Chakraborty's t-shirt and now all those who are coming in support of her and standing up against her media-trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput case have been sharing the same message. Several Bollywood celebs on Tuesday, September 8 took to their social media to share the strong message that reads, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Bollywood celebs such as Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and several others came out in support of Rhea as they shared this message on their social media. Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea Rejected, Actress Sent to Judicial Custody For 14 Days.

If you have been following the Sushant Singh Rajput case, you have probably seen how the media has been treating Rhea who's merely an accused in the case. The usage of horrible terms such as 'golddigger' and others have been severely condemned by many celebrities including the likes of Vidya Balan who had come out in support of Lakshmi Manchu, who shared a detailed post as she came in support of Rhea. Now, several other celebs too shared the 'Let's Smash Patriarchy' message as they are standing in solidarity with Chakraborty. Take a look at these celeb tweets. Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest Will ‘Silence’ Her Supporters, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

Several other celebrities have also come in support of Rhea Chakraborty. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared the 'patriarchy' post along with the hashtag '#JusticeForRhea'. In a recent development in the case, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has now been rejected and the actress has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

