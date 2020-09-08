Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday, September 8 in the drugs angle over Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The actress' arrest came after her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's former housekeeper, Samuel Miranda were first taken into custody. As per latest reports, Rhea has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days as her bail plea got rejected. As for the chronology of events that led up to her arrest, Chakraborty was at the NCB’s office for six hours on Sunday, and eight hours on Monday and a formal announcement of her arrest was made on Tuesday, September 8. Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest Will ‘Silence’ Her Supporters, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty’s family and lawyer had earlier indicated that they anticipated the actor’s arrest after her brother, Showik, was arrested on Friday.

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by NCB, the late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti had taken to Twitter saying, "God is With Us." Also the actor's former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande shared a post about justice and Karma. Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On Her Arrest: 3 Central Agencies Hounding A Single Woman Just Because She Was In Love With A Drug Addict.

As per reports, Rhea is the 10th person to be arrested to be arrested by the central agency in a drugs case linked to the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).