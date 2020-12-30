Lisa Haydon is not just a gorgeous model-actress-host, but she is also a fit and fab mommy of two adorable munchkins. Be it style or fitness, Lisa has always been an inspiration to women around the world. Lisa has always given a glimpse of her beautiful off screen life with her lovely family and being Christmas season, fans were waiting to see the pictures that she would drop online from the celebrations. Well, Lisa has shared two beautiful, frame-worthy photographs on Instagram after clicking almost 300 photos. Lisa Haydon in Her Emerald Green Bikini is a Combination Lethal Enough for Our Hearts (View Pics).

It is quite common for many of us to click a series of photographs on any special occasion and then finalise the best ones and post them on social media platforms. Even Lisa Haydon has managed to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with her lovely familia. She writes, “Hope everyone had a verrryy Merry Christmas... missed my family this year but so grateful for friends like family (@simmigm @kathykwei @alisonelazar @karimelazar888 )that made our Christmas so fun and cozy. I have about 300 imperfect photos this Christmas tried so hard but this was the best we managed. Zack crying to have to keep still, Leo chewing on whatever wrappings he can find ... oh well, we happy, not perfect.” Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine Inspired Photoshoot (View Pics).

Lisa Haydon With Family

View this post on Instagram

Aren’t these photographs just too cute to be missed? Lisa Haydon tied the knot with Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two lovely boys, Zack and Leo.

