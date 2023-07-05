As the film Lootera clocks 10 years of release in Hindi cinema, producer Ekta R Kapoor says it surpassed all expectations and that it has become a timeless masterpiece even though the movie wasn't considered as "quintessential entertainment". Lootera starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha is a period romance film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and the second half is based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. Lootera Clocks 10 Years: Ranveer Singh Calls Vikramaditya Motwane’s Film ‘Timeless Work of Art’, Shares Pics on Insta!.

The film is based in the era of 1950s against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act by the newly independent India. It revolves around a young con man posing as an archaeologist and the daughter of a Bengali zamindar. Speaking about Lootera, Ektaa said: "Ten years ago, when I made Lootera, at that time, it wasn't seen as quintessential entertainment. But I had a vision- a vision of a film that would steal everyone's heart. Today, on its 10-year anniversary, I am proud to say that Lootera surpassed all expectations. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt Are the Hot New Onscreen Pair and These New Stills of Them From Karan Johar’s Film Are Proof (View Pics).

"It has become a timeless masterpiece, reminding us all that good movies stay in public consciousness. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have brought it to life."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).