As the film Lootera clocks 10 years of release in Hindi cinema, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a few pictures from the film. Ranveer calls it a Timeless work of art. The film is a period romance, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Ekta Kapoor, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The second half is based on author O Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!.

Pics of Lootera Film (Photo Credits: Ranveer Singh's Instagram)

