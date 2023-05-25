The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have treated fans with new stills of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The two share sizzling chemistry as Rocky and Rani, respectively. These pics prove that Ranveer and Alia are the hot new onscreen pair and we bet, these stills of the duo will leave you excited for the Karan Johar’s rom-com that is slated to be released in theatres on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These First Look Pics From Karan Johar’s Upcoming Rom–Com!

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt In RRKPK

Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani!❤️👑 Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023 pic.twitter.com/A2Ii9U3kr3 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023

