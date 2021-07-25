Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled "Lost" has gone on floors. Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city. Lost: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna Roped In for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Next!

"Lost" is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter's character. Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam And Jacqueline Fernandez’s Movie To Premiere On Disney Plus Hotstar On September 17.

Check Out Yami Gautam's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, and Rahul Khanna, along with Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).