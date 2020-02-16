Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan Starrer Suffers a Major Drop on Day 2, Earns Rs 20.41 Crore

Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, which also happened to be Valentine’s Day. It was a perfect date to release the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer. Who wouldn’t want to watch a love story on the occasion of Valentine’s Day? As expected, the first day did see a good number in footfall at multiplexes, and the results of it was seen in terms of its box office collection. But the second day has seen a huge dip in the numbers. Love Aaj Kal suffered a major drop on Saturday (February 15) and we wonder what would happen in the coming days. Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan Starrer Mints Rs 12.40 Crore on Valentine’s Day.

On the second day, Love Aaj Kal managed to mint only Rs 8.01 crore, whereas on the opening day it had earned Rs 12.40 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz.” Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Fails To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal To Become Imtiaz Ali's Biggest Opener.

Love Aaj Kal BO Update

Watch The Trailer Of Love Aaj Kal Below:

Although fans loved the chemistry between alleged ex-flame, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the movie could not manage to win audiences’ hearts. Let’s wait and watch how the film manages to work in the days ahead! Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.