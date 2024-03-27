Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu, received a positive response from the audience, praised for its witty dialogue, impeccable comic timing and more. The comedy drama peaked on its third day with a collection of Rs 2.81 crore, and on its fifth day, it garnered the lowest at Rs 1.46 crore. Despite this, the Divyenndu-starrer has crossed the Rs 11 crore mark within five days, accumulating a total of Rs 11.34 crore in India. Madgaon Express Review: Critics Hail Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut, Call It ‘A Comedy Worth Watching’.

Madgaon Express Collections

#MadgaonExpress continues to attract footfalls on Day 5 [reduced ticket rates]… Stays almost at par with Day 1 biz, which is a good sign… Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr. Total: ₹ 11.34 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/ONs6Cs69BT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2024

