Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared her takeaway from the lockdown experience, saying that she has learnt the importance of being "self-reliant". The actress took to social media to share her lockdown lesson with a selfie of herself with her husband Sriram Nene. She also experimented with her husband's hairstyle, which turned out to be a "fun" session for the couple. Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 30 Years Of Dil; Reveals Why Director Indra Kumar Scolded Aamir Khan And Her Everyday (Read Tweet)

"Self quarantine -- Day 100… Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle... One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant," she wrote, along with hashtags #100DaysInQuarantine and #QuarantineThoughts. Recently, she paid her tribute to her 1990 release, "Dil". Recalling the shoot of the film, Madhuri had taken to Instagram and penned a post, sharing how much fun she had working with Aamir Khan. Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Academy Organises Virtual Summer Dance Camp.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Tweet Below

Self quarantine - Day 100 🗓️ Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle 💇‍♂️ One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant!#100DaysInQuarantine #QuarantineThoughts pic.twitter.com/en3zRoEwCs — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 30, 2020

"Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around and playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories #Grateful #Dil," she had written. On the work front, she came out with her single "Candle" a while back, which has received over seven million views online. She dedicated the song to frontline workers, saying they are the ones who are shining brightest in these dark times.

