Madhuri Dixit Signs her Second Digital Outing with Tumbbad Creator's Next, Saheli?

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even as she's busy conducting online dance classes to celebrate World Dance Day or even prepping up for Dance Deewane season 3, Madhuri will always find time for her first love, acting. The actress is in talks for multiple projects and while she has already announced her digital debut with Karan Johar's Dharmatics, she's also in talks to sign her second outing with Tumbbad creator, Anand Gandhi. As per a report in Mid-day, the actress has already given her nod to his web series, Saheli and a formal announcement will be made shortly.

Speaking about the plot's premise, a source close to the project in his conversation with the tabloid said, "Anand has been developing the six-part drama over the past two years. The story spans over three decades from the late '80s to 2020. Mumbai, as a backdrop, is integral to the proceedings as the protagonist's journey runs parallel to the city's evolution." When the tabloid got in touch with the actress for a confirmation, she refrained from giving any comments. Khal Nayak Sequel: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Jackie Shroff Starrer to Get Part 2, Confirms Director Subhash Ghai.

The show in the discussion here will supposedly air on Disney+Hotstar and its shooting was supposed to start in July this year. "After zeroing in on Madhuri for the lead role, the team had only begun the principal casting when the lockdown was announced and will resume pending pre-production work when the restrictions are relaxed," added the source. A simple update on Dixit's next and our hearts are already going dhak-dhak.