Mumbai, Feb 13: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama film Maidaan, is all set to start shooting from February 14 in Powai, Mumbai for its fourth schedule. The makers of the flick who have completed more than half of the shoot are geared up to shoot non-stop for the rest part, till the end of April, and finish the entire film. The football coaching and choreography along with the physical conditioning camp has been on with the players for the last two months. Maidaan vs RRR Clash on October 13: Exhibitors Will Suffer, Feels Industry.

Ajay Devgn will join the shoot from February 14 and after finishing his part he will rejoin the team on March 10 in Madh Island, where they will begin the shoot of the football sequences. The production has ensured all safety measures and precautions to ensure the team is in good health through the schedule. The VFX of the film has been under process throughout the lockdown period in various countries globally.

Maidaan is known to be a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Devgn would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Helmed by Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on 15th October 2021.