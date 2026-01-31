Bangalore, January 31: Gold prices in Dubai softened on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after hovering near record highs earlier in the week. The yellow metal witnessed mild profit booking as global bullion markets cooled slightly, though prices continue to remain elevated amid ongoing economic uncertainty and sustained safe-haven interest. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 31, in AED, USD and INR below.

After last week’s sharp rally, gold rates across major purities showed a marginal decline, offering limited relief to jewellery buyers. Market sentiment remains cautious as investors track movements in the US dollar, global interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments that continue to influence international gold prices. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 30.

In early trade, 24-carat gold traded below the AED 600 per gram mark, while 22K, 21K and 18K gold also edged lower compared to Friday’s levels. Despite the dip, analysts say gold remains well-supported at higher levels due to strong investment demand. Gold Rate Today, January 31, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 31, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 594.00 161.80 14,836 10 Grams 5,940.00 1,618.00 1,48,360 1 Tola 6,923.40 1,887.80 1,73,892 22K 1 Gram 550.00 149.70 13,737 10 Grams 5,500.00 1,497.00 1,37,370 1 Tola 6,416.00 1,747.40 1,60,554 21K 1 Gram 525.00 142.90 13,117 10 Grams 5,250.00 1,429.00 1,31,170 1 Tola 6,130.50 1,667.60 1,52,883 18K 1 Gram 450.00 122.50 11,239 10 Grams 4,500.00 1,225.00 1,12,390 1 Tola 5,256.00 1,430.40 1,31,457

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 594 per gram on January 31, easing from recent highs, while 22K gold was priced at AED 550 per gram, reflecting subdued buying interest at elevated levels. Gold prices across purities continue to track global trends, with investors closely watching upcoming economic cues to gauge whether the metal regains upward momentum or consolidates further in the near term.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).