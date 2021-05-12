Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has time and again been trolled for anything and everything. Be it her yoga, fashion, or the actress just having a jog in the city, she has always received flake from the internet for doing what's on her mind. Recently, when Malaika tried to match up her dance steps with Anurag Basu's dhunuchi on Super Dancer Chapter 4, she was mercilessly slammed online. The diva was not spared for performing a traditional dance number. Malaika Arora Trolled Over Her Visible Stretch Marks; Fans Defend Bollywood Diva Against Body-Shaming Over Her New Pics.

For the unaware, dhunuchi is a Bengali dance form that we usually see during the festival of Durga Puja. The dance generally sees men and women holding clay pots and grooving to the desi tunes. The art form might seem easy but, it is definitely not. And when Malla performed dhunuchi, fans were not pleased with her at all. Netizens called her 'vulgar' and whatnot. Malaika Arora Gets Tagged as an ‘Attention Seeker’ for Jogging in the Middle of the Road (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here Are The Comments:

Malaika Arora Trolled (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's More:

Malaika Arora Trolled (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We wonder, what was wrong with Malla performing the Bengali dance, as she did an excellent job. As they say, one should never pay heed to trolls and we guess that's what we would advise Arora too. Super Dancer Chapter 4 is currently judged by Malaika, Anurag and Geeta Kapur. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).