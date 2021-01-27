When we talk about Malaika Arora, one can not only think about her grooves and chic fashion statements, but also one cannot stop praising her fit and fab avatar. The Bollywood actress has given major fitness goals over the years and her fans are proud of her dedication. She has often been photographed in her gym wear as heads for her yoga class. Many even wait to catch a glimpse of what she wears not only for red carpet events, but also for her workout sessions. Malaika Arora Shares Sultry Pool Picture on Instagram, Captions It ‘Rise N Shine’.

Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a cool neon pink top (to which she decided to give a twist of knot) and paired it with high-waisted seamless leggings. But this time a section of netizens trolled her over her visible stretch marks. Yes, the gorgeous Bollywood diva was body-shamed once again over her age, her stretch marks and what not. It is known that stretch marks happen when a woman’s skin changes shape due to weight gain and most popularly during pregnancy. The marks appear on a woman’s abdomen, hips and other areas of the body. In some cases, it could even fade away after a period of time.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

However, some of them decided to troll Malaika Arora. Why? Just because she did not shy away from flaunting her stretch marks? The comments posted read, ‘Tummy se budapa dikh gya’, ‘Lol tummy se fitness ka sach clearly show ho raha hai’, ‘Abhi lag rhi hai aged.... she is getting old’, ‘Yummy se...bhuddhapa dikh raha hai phir bhi...lagi hui hai Old Aunty’, ‘Plastic ki dukan’, and so on. But there were some who even defended the Bollywood diva. Malaika Arora's Latest Picture From Her Maldives Vacay Leaves Netizens Divided Over Her Stretch Marks.

Fit-And-Fab Malla

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Some of the users mentioned, ‘Not 'many'.. 'every' women get it and we are proud of it.’, ‘So whats the big deal?’, ‘These people bitching Malaika and praising Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston!!! Hypocrisy is at its height!!!!’, ‘She is perfection’, and so on. This wasn’t the first time that Malaika Arora was getting trolled over her stretch marks. When she had posted a pic from one of her holidays, wearing a crop top, even then she was trolled over stretch marks. But that clearly doesn’t stop the diva from flaunting her fabulous avatar and we’re proud of her!

