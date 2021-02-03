Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her daily hustle with fans, stressing on the need to get healthy and strong in mind and body. Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with black lycra pants, with a jacket tied around her waist. For Covid-19 precaution, she wears a matching black mask. Malaika Arora Shares Sultry Pool Picture on Instagram, Captions It ‘Rise N Shine’

"Daily hustle .....Get healthy, get strong both mind n body," Malaika wrote as the caption. Malaika recently shared three pictures sitting on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. Malaika Arora Turns Photographer for Arjun Kapoor; Actor Shares Throwback Pic From Their Goa Vacation

Check Out Malaika Arora's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

She completed her look with minimum make-up and open hair. She tagged the image with "#myideaofcandid".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).