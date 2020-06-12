Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is a self-proclaimed critic who often shares his opinions and reviews on films across social media platforms. Be it passing derogatory comments on celebs or his analysis on films and how it could have been better, Twitterati is well-versed with his publicity stunt. Well, KRK tried to take a dig at ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and his recently released film, Gulabo Sitabo. More than KRK’s tweet, it is the director’s epic response that has been winning netizens’ hearts. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo premiered on Amazon Prime on June 12. Many of them have managed to watch the film as soon as it hit the streaming platform and shared their reviews on Twitter. From fans to critics, all were impressed to watch Big B and Khurrana sharing screen space and their impeccable performance have won hearts. But looks like KRK wasn’t impressed and hence said in his tweet to Shoojit Sircar that good he skipped the theatrical release.

KRK tweeted, “After watching #GulaboSitabo I just want to ask director Sahab @ShoojitSircar Ki Sir Ji Kaya Karna Chah Rahe Thai Aap! Exactly Mansha Kaya Thi? Dekhne Walon Ki Rooh Nikalna Chahte Thai Kaya sir! Anyway thank you so much for not releasing it in the theatres.” Gulabo Sitabo director responded saying, “Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon:))) thank you for watching :)) agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par.” Gulabo Sitabo Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram for Free Download & Watch Online; Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Becomes Victim of Online Piracy?

Checkout Sircar And KRK’s Conversation Here

Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon:))) thank you for watching :)) agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par. https://t.co/tMb0ZPu9dT — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 12, 2020

‘Well replied’, ‘savage’, ‘well done’, ‘yeh maara shoojit sir ne sixer’, ‘epic’, ‘too good dada’, these are the various response that Shoojit Sircar has been getting from fans along with the laughter emoji. So if you have guys managed to watch Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime, share your views with us in the comment section below.

