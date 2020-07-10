Manoj Bajpayee has denied that he will star in a film about Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with members of the State Task Force (STF) near Kanpur. Bollywood was quick to respond to the shocking news. Well, a movie on Gallawan valley clash was announced within a few days. Movie titles have already been registered on Balakot, Pulwama attacks and even COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Sandiip Kapur took to Twitter to hint at a film about Dubey. Vikas Dubey Encounter Reminds Twitterati Of Rohit Shetty And Singham Returns.

Sandiip wrote, "What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas"

Sandiip has produced Swara Bhasker's Anarkali of Aarah. Sandiip and Manoj had recently collaborated on the film Bhonsle. The film that dropped on an OTT platform received critical acclaim.

Here Is What Sandiip Tweeted:

What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas — Sandiip Kapur (@SandiipKapur) July 10, 2020

Here Is What Vishwas Kumar Tweeted About The Encounter:

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, When asked about being part of a film about Dubey, Manoj Bajpayee said, "The script and character should be nice, only then it is fun to portray a real-life character on-screen. The man that we’re talking about here has lived a dramatic life and it will be very interesting to bring his story to the big screen. Let’s see what happens."

But, soon the actor denied the reports on Twitter calling it "Wrong news".

