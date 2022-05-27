Ahead of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is the member of jury for the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, shared her 'Period Story' in a short film in order to raise awareness and overcome the menstruation taboo. In the special video, Deepika can be seen recollecting her childhood story of being educated about the period even before her school started menstrual education. Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: From PV Sindhu to Rajkummar Rao to Manushi Chhillar, 7 Indian Celebs Who Have Actively Participated in Raising Awareness About Menstrual Hygiene.

The actress, in the video, says: "I will never forget this moment where my best friend (Divya) and I were sat down by both of our mothers and her mom took charge of guiding us about periods - from explaining 'what periods are' to 'why it happens'." "I am really grateful for how she took us through this conversation with extreme comfort, empathy, and patience. I look back on it as one of the most notable moments while growing up, and I wish to spread the word across the world in a similar manner", the Chennai Express star added. Akshay Kumar Celebrates 2 Years of PadMan on Menstrual Hygiene Day, Hopes to End Period Poverty.

The 'Period Story' is a special video by fem-tech brand Nua. Ravi Ramachandran, Founder, and CEO, Nua, in a statement, called it "a conversation that does not deserve a hushed tone. For children, be it girls or boys, parents need to start the conversation with them early and slowly so that their understanding can be built before puberty hits". "It is also essential that as you build their knowledge on the topic, you guide them through it with utmost comfort and patience so that they never take it as an uncomfortable topic."

