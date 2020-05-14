Mira Rajput Is Getting A Parlour Session At Home As Her Daughter Misha Turns Into A Stylist (View Pic)

Mira Rajput, Misha (Photo Credits: Insta)

The lockdown times in the nation is seeing many shades of Bollywood celebrities. From Katrina Kaif giving broom lessons, Malaika Arora complaining about her sister's dog to Deepika Padukone sharing some cutesy throwback pics, fans are thoroughly enjoying these updates from their favourite celebs. Even Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput try and give sneak-peek on what they are doing amid the lockdown. Talking on the same lines, recently Mira teased fans with a picture of herself wherein she can be seen getting pampered at a parlour. Yes, we know salons are shut amid the outbreak, and so mommy Mira got some relaxing time, courtesy her daughter Misha. Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor! Wife Mira Rajput and Brother Ishaan Khatter Wish ‘Kabir Singh’ in the Most Adorable Way (View Pics).

Taking to her Insta story, Mira shared a photo which sees her sitting on a couch and Misha is combing her hair. She captioned the post as 'Parlour Sesh'. Well, the said pic proves that Mira exactly knows how to keep her kids happy and so can be seen indulging in a fun salon game with her little girl. For the unversed, lovely couple, Shahid and Mira are proud parents to two kids namely Mira (elder sis) and Zain. Coming back to mother-daughter time, we bet many moms can take tips from Mira. Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

Check Out Mira Rajput's Instagram Story Below:

Mira Kapoor's Insta Story

All in all, we can say that such candid posts really keep fans connected to their favourite stars. Meanwhile, a day ago, Shahid had also taken to his Instagram and narrated his maddening state of mind ahead of lockdown four. To which Mira was quick to reply and had commented, "you actually posted this ridiculous video." Lovely and entertaining Kapoors ha. Stay tuned!