On August 15, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her social media to wish fans Happy Independence Day. With quite a hard-hitting caption, she posted a picture of soldiers holding the Indian national flag. However, little did she know that she was using a photoshopped click. Yes, you read that right! For the unaware, the picture used by Mira to wish Indian Freedom Day is from the Battle of Iwo Jima. But, looks like later, she got to know that she did something meh on 75th Independence Day and so she smartly disabled the comments of her post. Mira Rajput Misses Shahid Kapoor As Facetime Is Just Not Enough (View Pic).

Well, if you are the one who is living under the rock, let us tell you that the Battle of Iwo Jima is considered to be a major battle during World War II in which the US Marine Corps and Navy landed on and captured the island of Iwo Jima from the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA). In the original picture, we see the USA's flag. Seems like Mira picked a random picture with an Indian flag and sadly now there is no undo button. Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Other Celebs Remember the Bravehearts With Heartfelt Messages.

Mira Rajput's Independence Day Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Original Battle of Iwo Jima Picture:

Battle of Iwo Jima (Photo Credits: Twitter)

FYI, the original Iwo Jima picture was also used on the poster of the war film Flags of Our Fathers (2006). The movie is based on the 1945 battle, where five marines and one navy corpsman raised the flag on Iwo Jima. Coming back to Mira, we feel that a little bit of google and research would have been a boon. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

