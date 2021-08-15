Marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Bollywood stars took to social media to remembers the martyrs and wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra amongst others shared heartfelt messages on this day.

Check Out Their Posts Below:

Amitabh Bachchan

Suniel Shetty

Where the mind is without fear; and the head is held high …” Let’s celebrate all our colors of diversity as my India, your India, our India, celebrates 75 years of independence. Salut to the braves. Salut to our people. #HappyIndependenceDay #JaiBharat #JaiHind #Happy75thIndia pic.twitter.com/n3mXuKgC6m — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 15, 2021

Ajay Devgn

Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude... Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what🙏#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/dY7mshpAHf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani

“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lays down his life for his people.” Deep gratitude to our Indian army, navy and airforce officers. Your selflessness and valour protects our freedom. We salute you. Wishing you all a happy Independence Day🇮🇳 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)