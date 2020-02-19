Missing Day 2020: From Tujhe Bhula Diya To Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, 7 Songs That Go Perfectly With Anti-Valentine's Week (Watch Videos)

Tujhe Bhula Diya, Yaad Piya Ki (Photo Credits: YouTube)

We are over the mushiness of Valentine's Day and Week. Now, it is time to talk about the rather important topics, the Anti-Valentine's Days. On February 20, 2020, Missing Day will be observed as part of the Anti-Valentine's week. It is time to meet the ghosts of the relationships past and cry over things that could have been. We recommend doing the crying thing while eating ice cream. Or even listening to the list of songs we have curated, especially for the day. Bollywood has been quite about the missing-drill even before the Missing Day was invented. Anti-valentine’s Week 2020 Calendar and Full List of Days: From Slap Day to Break-Up Day, Check Date-Sheet to Celebrate Week Post Valentine’s Day.

Have no fear, cuz Bollywood is here...to satiate your needs for songs for any occasion. Anti-Valentine Day 2019 Quotes and Wishes: Unromantic Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook & Instagram Posts to Share on This Anti-Love Week.

Yaad Aa Rahi Hai Teri Yaad Aa Rahi Hai

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Tujhe Bhula Diya

Woh Ladki Bohut Yaad Aati Hai

Maeri

Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi

Haye Haye Yaad Sataye Teri

And that is our list. After Missing Day, only Break Up day is remaining, which is literally the most important the day of this Anti-Valentine's Week.

So, which one of these missing songs are you going to be listening to on loop today? Or is this listing missing your go-to song? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.