Mister Mummy Movie Review: Have you ever seen a movie which you believe only exists because the makers discovered something new on Google and thought of making a whole-ass film around it with no kind of thought and effort into making the film interesting enough? I had this thought when watching real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza reunite on the big screen for Mister Mummy, that is directed by Shaad Ali (What happened, bro? You made Saathiya!). Mister Mummy is simply not worth the time and effort to see this adorable couple back on screen, despite its mildly interesting premise. 'Papaji Pet Se' Song from 'Mister Mummy' Unveiled, Ritesh Deshmukh Shares Glimpse.

Amol is a sports coach for students in a school in UK and the irony is he hated kids. He so much hates them that he refuses to get his wife Gugloo (Genelia) pregnant, despite her efforts. However, one night, their lovemaking does end up with her getting pregnant, but Amol's anguished reception to the news makes her leave him for her parents' house. In a strange twist, Amol also begins to experience pregnancy-like symptoms, and his family doctor Satsangi (Mahesh Manjrekar) confirms he is pregnant too!

Watch the Trailer:

Now you tell me, if you are biologically male, and if a doctor comes and tells you that you are pregnant, what would you do?

Get a second opinion, right?

Not our Amol, who tries to hide his frequent vomiting and swelling tummy from others, instead of consulting a better doctor. Dude, even if you don't believe your own doctor's prognosis that you are pregnant, at least you need to worry why your stomach is behaving strangely. And more so, visiting another doctor would have cut down this unfunny film earlier, and that would have been quite a relief.

Riteish and Genelia are a very cute couple, both on and off screen, but their Insta reels are way more entertaining and adorable than the kind of films that cast them together. Mister Mummy would belong to the bottom of that heap by miles, a heap that also contains films like terribly dated Masti and the pretty average Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. It is difficult to get a good guffaw out of their latest venture, that tries way too hard right from the opening act where Amol is a total bully to his students, a scene that goes on and on, and never turns funny at any moment. The kind of situational humour that Mister Mummy seeks through its unusual premise - something Mr Schwarzenegger attempted way back in the early '90s with Junior - doesn't really come across, and a couple of annoying side characters, like Amol's perpetually doped brother, makes things worse. Riteish Deshmukh Has the Most Hilarious Birthday Wish for Genelia Deshmukh, Calls Wife His ‘Critic and Biggest Cheerleader’.

The problem with the film is that forget raising laughs, Mister Mummy doesn't even capitalise on the natural chemistry between the leads, pushing in forced drama, needless songs and then keeping them apart for quite long. Considering Amol's 'pregnancy' is revealed in the end to be linked to his love for his wife, it is hard to make that connection when he behaves like an insufferable snob throughout. The couple deserves better; those who are unlucky enough to watch this film, which includes seeing a veteran like Mahesh Manjrekar embarrass himself acting gay, we also deserve better.

Final Thoughts

Mister Mummy is an unfunny romantic comedy whose only mildly interesting aspect is that it made me Google the reason for its male lead's condition in the film (which is a true condition, indeed). That's about it! Hope to see Riteish and Genelia in a better film, that totally capitalises on their lovely screen presence.

Rating: 1.0

