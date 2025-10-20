Playback singer Monali Thakur, who is known for songs like Sawaar Lun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Tu Nazm Nazm Sa and others, is praying to Goddess Lakshmi to shower every single soul with abundance. ‘The Reason’: Did Monali Thakur Confirm Her Divorce With Restaurateur Husband Maik Richter? Singer Drops Cryptic Post on Instagram Amid Separation Rumours.

Monali Thakur Extends Warm Diwali 2025 Wishes

The singer told IANS, “The festival of lights is here, and every year this festival brings me a lot of memories and joy. May this Diwali bring you immense joy, prosperity, success, sweetness, and happiness”. She further mentioned, “I pray that Maa Laxmi blesses everyone with abundance in all aspects of life. Celebrate this Diwali with your family and friends, and remember to have a safe and environmentally friendly celebration without causing harm to anyone”.

‘Indian Idol 2’ Star

Monali is one of India’s most versatile and expressive playback singers, and is known for her ability to blend innocence, emotion, and technical brilliance. She began training in Hindustani classical music under her father, Shakti Thakur. Monali first gained national attention through the television reality show Indian Idol 2, where her unique voice and charm stood out even without a win. Monali Thakur and Her Husband Maik Richter Heading for Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage? Singer Unfollows Him on Instagram Amid Separation Rumours.

Monali Thakur’s Hits

Her Bollywood breakthrough came with the sultry Zara Zara Touch Me, showcasing her youthful energy. But she truly established her artistic identity with Sawaar Lun from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Lootera, followed by the unforgettable Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which earned her a National Film Award. Known for her effortless transitions between playful and soulful, she later delivered hits like Badri Ki Dulhania, and Love Me Thoda Aur. Beyond playback singing, Monali has ventured into independent music with singles like Tamanna and O Re Chhori on MTV Coke Studio. Her warm, melodic tone and classical grounding continue to make her one of the most beloved voices in contemporary Indian music.

