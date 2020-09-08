Kangana Ranaut's arrival in Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh is currently the most talked about topic in India. However, ahead of her arrival on 9 September, Mumbai Police is ready to look into the matter of drugs case related to her. As per the recent development, MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik have requested Mumbai Police to look into the interview wherein actor Adhyayan Suman claimed that Kanagana takes drugs and made him take too. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Actress Believes the Support from her Social Media Followers Compelled BMC To Stop the Demolition Work of Her Office.

As per the tweet posted by ANI, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh revealed this information. The tweet that is posted reads as, "As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min."

ANI's Tweet:

Kangana Ranaut courted controversy after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Post this, newly appointed as chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena-Sanjay Raut and Kangana engaged into war of words. The actress has been now given Y-Plus security ahead of her arrival in Mumbai.

