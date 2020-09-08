Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai on September 9 and we bet she'll head straight to her office building to have a look at the notice she has been served by BMC. The ongoing tussle between Kangana and the Maharashtra government prompted the recent discussion regarding her Mumbai property. While the officials have served her a legal notice demanding to see the authorisation of all the renovation work in the premises, the actress insists it's a mere notice to repair her property's leakage complains.

Kangana who earlier claimed that BMC officials are planning to demolish her office premises has now tweeted saying how the social media support she received prompted BMC to think against it. "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all," she tweeted while sharing pictures of the legal notice that she was served with. She claims the notice was merely to stop the leakage work in her office area and had nothing to do with the demolition. However, the notice that she received clearly states how authorities are demanding her to submit all the documents and proof that validate the authorisation, failure of which will invite the necessary action. Kangana Ranaut Must Be Investigated by NCB over Drugs Link, Says Congress Spokesperson.

Check Out her Tweet

Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Kangana's ongoing tussle with the government started after she compared Mumbai to PoK and later the Taliban. While her Bollywood contemporaries and politicians condemned her words, she believes she was merely raising her voice against the government and not the city which is also her 'karmabhoomi'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).