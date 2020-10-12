Mumbai, on a Monday morning, experienced a major power cut. Social media was abuzz with various reactions to this development. It happened so that Adani Powers, which supplies electricity to many areas of the maximum city, experienced a major power grid failure. This left the city with very little options to keep functioning smoothly. Now, even Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan also has reacted to it. Mumbai Power Cut: Adani Power Issues Statement on Major Power Grid Failure, Says It Is Supplying Electricity to Critical Services in City Through AEML Dahanu Generation.

In his tweet, Big B asked people to 'keep calm' during this power cut phase. He wrote, "T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .." Check out the tweet below.

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Earlier, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) said that it is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Meanwhile, some netizens are finding humour in the situation and already made memes on it. On the other hand, some of them are complaining about the power cut because of their pending online exams. But as Big B said, 'keep calm.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).