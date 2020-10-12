Mumbai, October 12: Mumbai major a power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. Adani Powers, that provides electricity to the major chunk of the city said there is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Adani Electricity said as per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded. In another tweet, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) said that it is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. "Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused", it tweeted. Mumbai Power Cut Memes And Jokes Take Over Twitter as Maximum City And Adjoining Areas Including Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai Lose Electricity; Check Funny Tweets.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. "Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes", he said. Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) in a tweet said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”

Here's the tweet by Adani Electricity:

There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded, (1/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

According to reports, the restoration work is underway. People took to Twitter to complain about the power outage in the city. Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 10 am. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

