Last year, due to coronavirus many films did not make it to the big screens and some even got postponed. Now, with many Bollywood films finally releasing in theatres, we are back with the box office collection story. Talking on the same lines, the recently released film Mumbai Saga which stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and others have minted a sum of Rs 8.74 crore in three days. The gangster movie had released on March 19 with positive reviews. Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi Gangster Drama Earns Lesser Than Day 1, Total Stands At Rs 5.22 Crore.

Breaking the total, Mumbai Saga had opened to Rs 2.82 crore, then on day 2 it earned Rs 2.40 crore and on day 3 it churned 3.52 crore. Looking at the figures seems like the massy entertainer is getting thumbs up from the audience. Even the third-day collection numbers of the flick show an upward trend. Apart from the leads, it also stars which also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy. Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi Is Happy to See ‘Seetis and Taalis’ Coming His Way as He Catches Sanjay Gupta Film in Theatres (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2021

Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga tells the story of Bombay and how the mills in the city were destroyed to turn them into buildings and industrial estate. Also, until now Roohi, Mumbai Saga, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are the three major films to release theatrically following the COVID-19 safety norms. Stay tuned!

