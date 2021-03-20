Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently returned to the movie theatres after a long period of COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, and enjoyed the first show of his movie Mumbai Saga. The Awarapan actor on Friday took to his Instagram to share that he is relieving the echoes of lauds coming from audiences by returning back to the cinemas. With a clip that captures the entry scene of Emraan in his latest released crime-thriller movie 'Mumbai Saga', he wrote, "Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga #gaeitytheatre #backtotheatre" in the captions. Mumbai Saga Review: Netizens Hail John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Performances in the Gangster Film!

Scores of the 'Jannat' star fans, who watched the movie, chimed to the comments section and dropped messages of appreciation for his performance in the movie. One fan wrote, "Yeh wale scene me bahut maza aaya tha"(I enjoyed this scene a lot.) Another wrote, "Bdiya movie h sir dekh aya me"(It is a great movie sir. I have watched it) While one fan also wrote, "Jhon sir se zyada maza aab ki entry pe aaya tha"(Your entry was much fun than John sir's) Box Office: Mumbai Saga Takes A Lead Over Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar With 10-12% Occupancy.

Check Out Emraan Hashmi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'. The crime-thriller drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama hit the big screens on Friday.