Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a social media post in the memory of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary on Friday. Neetu shared a video on Instagram which comprises a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years. Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor and Reveals How 2020 Went, Thanks Ranbir and Riddhima for Being There

Captioning the video, Neetu wrote: "Justtt" along with a heartbroken emoji. "Would have been our 41 years today," she added. Bollywood stars Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor had tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The coupe are parents to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor as Mera Naam Joker Clocks 30 Years, Says ‘Today Would Have Been His 50 Years in Bollywood’

Neetu Kapoor's Adorable Moments with Rishi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia. Wife Neetu often takes to social media to express her pain of missing him. Neetu will next be seen in Raj Mehta's comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).