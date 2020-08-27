Neha Dhupia celebrates her birthday today and hubby Angad Bedi had the most adorable wish for her. The Gunjan Saxena actor took to his social media account to share some super sweet pictures with his wifey dearest while also warming our hearts with his lovable words. Neha and Angad got married in 2018 and theirs was a hush-hush ceremony. The couple later welcomed their baby daughter Mehr in November and have been busy enjoying parenthood ever since. Neha Dhupia Birthday Special: 7 Adorable Pictures of the Actress With her Daughter Mehr that Will Warm Your Hearts.

"To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday," captioned Angad Bedi while sharing a couple of his pictures with the birthday girl, Neha Dhupia. Ain't they looking the sweetest? Neha and Angad dated for a brief period of time before taking the big plunge and always believed in keeping their relationship under wraps. Neha's extremely proud of Angad and he dotes on her like no one else. Neha Dhupia Birthday Special: Fiesty Chicness Galore, She Makes a Compelling and Sartorial Case for Unconventional Silhouettes Every Single Time!

Check Out Angad Bedi's Post

Speaking of their professional commitments, Angad Bedi has a new series Mumbhai coming up where he aces the role of a cop. The actor was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl where he essayed the role of her on-screen brother. And Neha's back with season 5 of her radio talk show #NoFilterNeha where she'll interview Saif Ali Khan, Rana Daggubati, Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan and other celebs in different episodes.

