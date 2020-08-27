Neha Dhupia, the former Miss India, an actress, a host and also a Roadie judge celebrates her birthday today. While subconsciously we were aware of the many hats she has worn in her life, it's only now when we start writing that we realise she's the perfect 21st-century woman. Someone who's unapologetic of being herself and prefers living her life on her own rules. Dhupia forayed into Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's 2003 release, Qayamat and what followed was her roller coaster journey in the industry. Besides excelling in her professional life, she's also a doting wife and a proud mommy and it's time we peek into her personal zone. Neha Dhupia Shares Cute Pics of Daughter Mehr and Her Fountain Ponytail Steals the Limelight.

Neha tied the knot with fellow actor Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018, and was blessed with a daughter on November 18. Since then, Neha's been busy pampering her little child while occasionally giving a chance to witness her picture-perfect world. She has certainly mastered the art of balancing her personal and professional life and though she juggles between her one too many commitments, there's always some time dedicated to her princess. As Neha gets ready to celebrate her special day amid the pandemic, we take a look at her adorable moments with her daughter dearest. Trust us, their pictures together will warm your hearts. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Share Cute Posts for Daughter Mehr as She Turns 11 Months Old! - See Pics.

From Mehr's Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Mommy's Little Princess

Picture-Perfect Family

Cuteness Personified

View this post on Instagram Piece of (he)-art ❤️ A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on May 4, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

One Happy Family

View this post on Instagram #earthday #earthday2020 #stayhomesaveourhome🌎 A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

Like Mother Like Daughter

Making Mommy Proud

Neha's currently busy judging the new season of Roadies and has also come up with season 5 of No Filter Neha - her radio talk show. While the birthday celebration will be restricted this year, we bet Angad Bedi would try and make it more special for her. Here's looking forward to their happy pictures from the celebration.

