Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has gifted herself a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE which costs Rs 1 crore. Neha took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of her new black luxurious car. In the video, the actress is seen breaking a coconut for good luck with her sister Aisha Sharma. "May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ...#gratitude @aishasharma25," she wrote as the caption. Shah Rukh Khan Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Worth Rs 10 Crores After Pathaan Success (View Pics).

The 35-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha in 2007 and her Hindi film debut with Crook starring Emraan Hashmi in 2010. She was highly appreciated for Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum. She was also seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Solo and Tanhaji. Suriya Sivakumar Buys Rs 70 Crore Apartment in Mumbai – Reports.

Neha Sharma Buys Mercedes Benz GLE

Neha Sharma Buys Mercedes Benz GLE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Digitally, she was seen in the series Illegal in 2020 and has also been part of the short film Kriti, where she played the titular role. She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

